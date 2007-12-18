Camera Basics
Before you point and shoot, there are a few things to know. Explore camera basics and zoom in on the fundamentals of photography, such as how cameras and camcorders work.
What's the Difference Between Raw and JPEG Files?
How to Scrub Identifying Info From Your Digital Pics
Light-field Camera Technology: Is That Still a Thing?
How to Use a Ring Light (Even If You're Not an Influencer)
Why It's Important to Digitize Your Vintage Photos and Movies
13 Iconic Photographs That Captured the World's Imagination
Learn More
The images of our ancestors are locked away and disappearing on tarnished silver plates. Scientists have found a way to bring them back to life.
By Carrie Tatro
Surprising, astonishing and beautiful overhead wildlife images present a new way to look at the wonders of the animal kingdom.
The 8 mm format is making a comeback, thanks to Kodak.
Advertisement
Thermographic cameras detect infrared light (or heat) invisible to the human eye. How can the camera's sensors register temperature at a distance, and how can the tech be used?
You can scan films on your computer, but you'd like to learn how to understand what film scan resolution means. This article will help you learn how to understand film scan resolution.
If you know how to upload videos from your camcorder, you'll be able to send videos of your favorite events and special moments to the people who matter. Learn about how to upload videos from a camcorder in this article.
SD memory cards come with different technology and memory capacities. Learn whether you can use any SD card in your camcorder in this article.
Advertisement
Cameras are everywhere -- in phones and cars, on buildings and street corners, and even in outer space. Check out the technology, gadgets and imagery that are all part of the bigger camera picture.
Most people enjoy capturing memories on film: birthdays, anniversaries or perhaps a trip to the beach. But how can someone take a picture of a speeding bullet? How do they freeze a hummingbird's wings in mid-flight?
By John Fuller
A camera flash seems like a pretty basic device, but there's actually some interesting circuitry at work. Find out how a flash charges up and see exactly what happens the instant it goes off.
By Tom Harris
Instant cameras depend on the same process of photographic development as regular film cameras. How does such a small device encompass the developing process?
Advertisement
Digital may be taking over, but optical started it all. A camera is an incredible piece of technology that essentially records light. Take a look inside a single lens reflex camera.
By Tom Harris
If you're looking to get famous on YouTube or delight your friends with hours of your vacation footage, there's no time like the present. Camcorders have gotten small enough to fit in a pocket. Find out how they work.
By Tom Harris
Why do people have red eyes in some flash photographs? Take a look at the science behind why red eyes happen.
I have seen things called "pinhole cameras," and I have even seen pictures taken by them. How do they work? Why don't they need a lens to focus the image?
Advertisement
You didn't really need to miss that amazing zebra shot during your African safari. Here's a nifty gadget that would have helped – an autofocusing camera. In this article, we’ll explain how the two types of autofocus features work, plus we’ll give you tips on how to use them.
By Gary Brown
Photographic film has been around for more than a century, and it's still the best way to capture an image. Discover what's going on when you take a picture.