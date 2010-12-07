10 Important Photography Terms

French inventors Nicéphore Niépce and Louis Daguerre conceived photography in the 19th century as a way to record light by shining it on photosensitive chemical screens. In the 21st century, most photographs are taken with digital cameras, which use sensors instead of chemicals to record images and save them as digital files. Even the most modestly priced digital cameras can take decent photos today, so high-quality photography is within the reach of almost everyone.
Even the best camera needs a good photographer behind it to take the best possible images. You might be a budding photo pro, an ardent hobbyist, or just someone who wants to take great photos at family gatherings and summer vacations. In any case, it pays to know the core fundamentals of photography. While cameras have certainly changed a lot in the last 150 years, the principles of photography remain pretty much the same.
Put a fresh set of batteries into your digital camera, make sure the lens cap is off and prepare for 10 photography terms that will help you take better photos in any situation.