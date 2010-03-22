Digital Cameras

Digital cameras of today range from child-friendly point-and-shoots to very expensive and discreet options. Find out how this technology works, get the most from your digital camera and peruse our Top 10 list from Consumer Guide editors.

What's the Difference Between Raw and JPEG Files?
You've probably seen a raw file option on your digital camera or smartphone. How is it different from the typical JPEG file and when should you use it?

By Talon Homer

How to Scrub Identifying Info From Your Digital Pics
A digital photo has a wealth of info embedded in it — including date and time it was taken, location and camera used. But what if you don't want all that data falling into the wrong hands?

By Chris Pollette

Light-field Camera Technology: Is That Still a Thing?
Remember the promise of digital images that you’d be able to manipulate by shifting the focus after snapping the photo? What happened to those?

By Nathan Chandler

Will digital photography ever be as good as film for movies?
The digital revolution is in full swing. Digital technology has enhanced what we watch on TV and the music we listen to. But will movies shot digitally ever look as good as movies shot on film?

By Beth Brindle

How Skycam Works
Televised sports coverage offers amazing aerial views of all the action. How are those dazzling angles captured? It's a bird ... it's a plane ... it's Skycam.

By Nathan Chandler

How the Lytro Camera Works
The Lytro camera has attracted attention for its ability to let viewers focus on different aspects of a photo after it has been taken. How is the device different from traditional cameras, and how does it operate?

By Jonathan Strickland

How to Choose a Digital Camera
Are you wondering how to choose a digital camera? Learn how to choose a digital camera in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Calculate Image Size and PPI when Printing
If you know how to calculate image size and PPI when printing, you'll be sure that your printed photos are crisp and vibrant. Learn about how to calculate image size and PPI when printing in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How WiFi Cameras Work
WiFi cameras can send digital photos straight to your computer or Web space as long as you're near a wireless connection. How do these cameras work to upload your photos wirelessly?

By Thorin Klosowski

How do you upload photos to a computer?
It's so easy to take pictures with digital cameras that we fill up the memory capacity of all our gadgets in no time. So how do you move your photos to your computer?

By Stephanie Crawford

How High-definition Camcorders Work
Whether you want to be the next Spielberg or the hottest YouTube sensation, these sophisticated video cameras will shoot your subject in amazing detail. It's up to you to turn it into art, though.

By Jennifer Horton

How Digital Cameras Work
Essentially, a digital image is just a long string of 1s and 0s that represent all the tiny colored dots -- or pixels -- that make up an image. This format allows digital cameras to produce instant photos that you can edit, print and share online.

By Karim Nice, Tracy V. Wilson & Gerald Gurevich

Digital Photography Basics
If you're contemplating the change from film to digital and aren't sure where to get started, check out this article to learn the basics of digital photography.

By Ed Grabianowski

What are the best settings for e-mailing or printing digital pictures?
Digital cameras can make some things easier, but digital photography requires an understanding of file types and sizes. Find out how to make the best use of them here.

What is the difference between CCD and CMOS image sensors in a digital camera?
Both of these devices are used to turn light into electrons inside a digital camera. But each uses different methods, so they have very different benefits and drawbacks. Learn how to choose.