Digital Cameras
Digital cameras of today range from child-friendly point-and-shoots to very expensive and discreet options. Find out how this technology works, get the most from your digital camera and peruse our Top 10 list from Consumer Guide editors.
New Technology Revives Tarnished Daguerreotype Ghosts
Captivating Images From Above Offer New Perspectives on Familiar Wildlife
Kodak Is Bringing Back Film, and It’s Super
How to Use a Ring Light (Even If You're Not an Influencer)
Why It's Important to Digitize Your Vintage Photos and Movies
13 Iconic Photographs That Captured the World's Imagination
Learn More
You've probably seen a raw file option on your digital camera or smartphone. How is it different from the typical JPEG file and when should you use it?
By Talon Homer
A digital photo has a wealth of info embedded in it — including date and time it was taken, location and camera used. But what if you don't want all that data falling into the wrong hands?
Remember the promise of digital images that you’d be able to manipulate by shifting the focus after snapping the photo? What happened to those?
The digital revolution is in full swing. Digital technology has enhanced what we watch on TV and the music we listen to. But will movies shot digitally ever look as good as movies shot on film?
By Beth Brindle
Televised sports coverage offers amazing aerial views of all the action. How are those dazzling angles captured? It's a bird ... it's a plane ... it's Skycam.
The Lytro camera has attracted attention for its ability to let viewers focus on different aspects of a photo after it has been taken. How is the device different from traditional cameras, and how does it operate?
Are you wondering how to choose a digital camera? Learn how to choose a digital camera in this article.
If you know how to calculate image size and PPI when printing, you'll be sure that your printed photos are crisp and vibrant. Learn about how to calculate image size and PPI when printing in this article.
WiFi cameras can send digital photos straight to your computer or Web space as long as you're near a wireless connection. How do these cameras work to upload your photos wirelessly?
It's so easy to take pictures with digital cameras that we fill up the memory capacity of all our gadgets in no time. So how do you move your photos to your computer?
Whether you want to be the next Spielberg or the hottest YouTube sensation, these sophisticated video cameras will shoot your subject in amazing detail. It's up to you to turn it into art, though.
Essentially, a digital image is just a long string of 1s and 0s that represent all the tiny colored dots -- or pixels -- that make up an image. This format allows digital cameras to produce instant photos that you can edit, print and share online.
By Karim Nice, Tracy V. Wilson & Gerald Gurevich
If you're contemplating the change from film to digital and aren't sure where to get started, check out this article to learn the basics of digital photography.
Digital cameras can make some things easier, but digital photography requires an understanding of file types and sizes. Find out how to make the best use of them here.
Both of these devices are used to turn light into electrons inside a digital camera. But each uses different methods, so they have very different benefits and drawbacks. Learn how to choose.