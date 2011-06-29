How to Forward Calls from a Landline to a Cell Phone

" " It's easy to forward calls from your landline to your cell phone. Paul Bradbury/Getty Images

Do you need to be easily reachable by phone, but you're always on the run? Do you want people to reach you at your cell phone, but everyone has your landline number already? If so, you can consider forwarding calls from your landline to your cell phone. It's really not that complicated. Just follow these steps:

Dial star-seven-two (*72) from your landline phone and wait for a dial tone. Press the 10-digit number of the cell phone where you'd like your calls to be forwarded to. Press the pound button (#) or wait for a response indicating that call forwarding has been activated. End the call. Repeat steps 1 through 3 if you're not sure if the process worked. If you want to stop forwarding your calls, simply dial star-seven-three (*73) from your landline telephone. Some phone carriers use different codes for forwarding and unforwarding calls. You can view a partial list here . Or check with your carrier's website for more information.

Some services allow you to do additional things like forward calls only when your line is busy or after a certain number of rings. For instance, Verizon will allow you do so-called conditional call forwarding by hitting *71 and the number you want to send calls to. Check with your own provider for further information.

Also, phone carriers nowadays usually allow you to set up or cancel these features online through their website. Or you could download your phone service's app to your smartphone or tablet and set it up so that calls will ring on your home phone and on your other device(s) at the same time [sources: Vonage, Xfinity]. That way, you can always be reachable even without call forwarding.

Note: Call forwarding from your landline may cost a monthly fee. Check with your landline telephone provider about rates and further instructions.

