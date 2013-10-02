How MagicJack Works

You may have spied MagicJack on a late night TV infomercial, home shopping network or even on the shelves of your local electronics or drug store. Its ads make seemingly wild claims of drastically reducing your phone bill, but it may do just that. MagicJack is a small, inexpensive USB phone adapter that allows you to bypass traditional phone services and make calls via Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) to regular cell phones, landline phones or other VoIP users.
The earliest MagicJack required your computer to be on and connected to the Internet at all times in order to make and receive calls. But the new version, the MagicJack Plus, can be connected directly to your router or modem and can be used without a computer as long as you have broadband Internet service.
Landlines offered by traditional telephone companies can cost hundreds of dollars a year, even for just basic domestic service. Many VoIP services are considerably cheaper, often rolling in extra services like caller ID, call waiting and voice mail for the price of a perk-free landline. MagicJack promises to be even cheaper than the other economical phone alternatives, with very low annual fees for unlimited calls to numbers all over the United States, some U.S. territories and Canada.
The device is also very portable, enabling you to make calls from home, from a hotel room and even from other countries -- provided you have a computer with broadband Internet connectivity, or access to the router or modem.
You can use MagicJack to give yourself a second phone line, ditch the landline altogether or, on trips, save on roaming or international calling charges. Read on to find out more about the device and phone service.
