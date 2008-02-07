How Reverse Phone Lookup Works

" " If a random number you don't know keeps blowing up your phone, try searching it via reverse phone lookup. HowStuffWorks

If you've ever looked at a phone number on caller ID and wondered whose number it is, you can try using reverse phone lookup to find out. There are a few free ways to go about this on the internet, and some options will provide you with the person's name and address.

While finding phone numbers via reverse lookup is easier — and cheaper — for landline numbers, you also can get information about cellphone numbers, as well.

Consider a few likely scenarios:

When you check caller ID on your phone, you see you missed a call from John Rogers at 513-555-1771. Who is he, and where is the 513 area code?

You're cleaning off your desk and find a scrap of paper with a scrawled phone number on it — no name, just the number. You know you wrote it down quickly while you were on the phone, but you don't remember whose number it is. Save and add to your contact list, or just toss?

Your cellphone shows a call from a number you don't recognize. Should you call it back, or is it a wrong number or sales call?

Your primary physician refers you to a specialist and provides the doctor's name and a phone number to call. Where is the new doctor located, and how do you get there?

You see several calls on your phone bill to an unknown number. Did you make these calls and don't remember Have you forgotten making the calls, or are they in error?

These are just a few of the situations in which reverse phone lookup can help you.