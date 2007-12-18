Video Game Titles
Explore the inner-workings of your favorite video game titles. Learn more about Halo 3 and America's Army, among others.
Putting Yourself Into a Video Game for Free Just Got Way Easier
How the PlayStation Camera Works
10 Reuses for Old Video Game Controllers
Are cheat codes really cheating?
Are there video games designed for moms?
How are video games regulated in the U.S.?
How the Nintendo Power Glove Worked
How Xbox One Works
How PlayStation 4 Works
The Candy Crush Quiz
Is the 'Blue Whale' Online Game Pushing Teens to Suicide?
The 10 Best U.S. Cities for Gamers
Learn More
Buying movies, video games and music online may be convenient, but what if the company you bought it from stops providing it or goes out of business? You could be out of luck.
By Talon Homer
With more than 40 million "experiences" (they don't call them games) to choose from, there's something for everyone in Roblox. Take this quiz to learn more.
By Alia Hoyt
Minecraft launched in 2011. Now, a decade later, the game shows no signs of losing popularity. How much do you know about this award-winning game that features baby zombies riding chickens and other crazy stuff?
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
Tetris was developed during the Cold War by a puzzle-happy programmer working for the Russian Academy of Sciences. So how did this addictive game break free of the Iron Curtain?
By John Donovan
Everyone's heard of Mario, but Nintendo is nearly as well known for the ultra-popular Animal Crossing series. How much do you know about this beloved social simulation game?
By Alia Hoyt
You might be adept at racking up coins and saving the ever-in-peril princess, but how much do you really know about the iconic video game series? Take our quiz and find out!
By Alia Hoyt
Described by The New Yorker as a cross between Minecraft and "The Hunger Games," this video game is insanely popular among teens (and others). See what you know about Fortnite — or want to know — with this quiz!
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
The role playing game upended the video game industry two decades ago, and still looms large on its 20th anniversary.
NDGT's ambitious plan would create an educational game with input from George R. R. Martin, Neil Gaiman, Bill Nye and Amy Mainzer, among others.
Pokemon Go is sweeping the globe, but the story of the game's rising popularity includes criminal activity, death and even an R-rated photo or two.
By Chris Opfer
A pocket monster by any other name would smell as sweet. But it would also raise issues of fan respect, linguistics, politics and cultural imperialism.
By Chris Opfer
Advertisement
For years, kids have been filling their Pokédexes with Pokemon they've caught in Nintendo's digital fields. Why has it stayed so popular while other franchises haven't?
By Bryan Young
Computer games have long been a place to escape from reality. Unless, of course, that game is about your life.
By John Donovan
The venerable role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons now has a very popular -- and free -- online version. What makes the computer game different, and more importantly, is it fun?
Musicians may thumb their noses at the skill it takes to strum buttons on a plastic guitar. But some of that Guitar Hero dexterity could benefit a novice learning to play the real instrument.
Advertisement
What part do you play in your rock star fantasy? Lead singer, bass guitar player, drummer? Pick an instrument, a hair style, your next big gig. This is more than a video game.
All across the world, average couch potatoes are standing up, taking a plastic guitar and rockin' their hearts out. Find out how the video game Guitar Hero has gripped its maniacal following.
World of Warcraft uses simple concepts to build a complex game system. The game itself teaches people how to play, and there are lots of resources, both inside the game and out, for finding answers to questions.
World of Warcraft is one of the most popular PC video games on the market. Find out why World of Warcraft is so popular and learn how World of Warcraft works.
Advertisement
MMORPGs, or massively multiplayer online games, allow many people to compete in an online environment. In this article, we'll look at what it takes to create an immersive virtual world that allows people to move around and play within it.
The U.S. military has spent millions of dollars and thousands of man-hours on ... a video game. "America's Army" has people hooked. It's free and it has amazing features. So why are people getting so worked up about it?
By Josh Clark
The next chapter in the Halo saga greeted millions of eager gamers around the world with promises of new features and a much-anticipated close to the storyline, the heart of the Halo series. Does it live up to the hype?
By Rick Mayda
Sony has managed to generate a respectable amount of buzz for its new virtual world, a program the company calls "Home." But can it take on "Second Life"?
By Josh Clark
Advertisement
Read our review of this science-fiction shooter game developed by 2K Games, Venom Games and Human Head Studios for the Xbox 360.
Return to the world of Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell series with Splinter Cell: Double Agent, a multi-platform action shooter game. This time, Sam faces his biggest challenge yet, and you'll face many new challenges, too, as you learn the art of being a double agent.