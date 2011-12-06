10 Reuses for Old Video Game Controllers

" " That old NES controller you have lying around can be repurposed in a hundred different ways. See pictures of video game systems. Evan-Amos/Wikimedia Commons

It isn't only death and taxes. You can also be sure the technology you crave today will become tomorrow's dust collectors. Whether it's a simple Atari joystick, a rectangular Nintendo Entertainment System controller outfitted with arrows and buttons, or a once-modern Nintendo 64 controller, it may be time to give them a new purpose.

After all, you probably worked hard for this gear. Doing odd jobs for the parents, mowing lawns for the neighbors or borrowing money from your little sister (a sign of true desperation) -- just to get your hands on the latest console and accessories. If you've kept this classic gear in good working order, hook it up and play it. At least once in awhile.

If, however, you have an oddball assortment of parts -- particularly controllers -- it's time to put them to good use. From desk accessories to iPod docks, we've got plenty of solutions to keep your old controllers out of a landfill.