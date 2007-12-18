Other Video Games & Gear
Learn more about things like chess computers, Neopets.com and more.
Putting Yourself Into a Video Game for Free Just Got Way Easier
How the PlayStation Camera Works
10 Reuses for Old Video Game Controllers
Are cheat codes really cheating?
Are there video games designed for moms?
How are video games regulated in the U.S.?
Think You Own That Online Video Game You Bought? Think Again
Run, Jump & Climb Your Way Through Our Roblox Quiz
Can You Survive Our Minecraft Quiz?
How the Nintendo Power Glove Worked
How Xbox One Works
How PlayStation 4 Works
Learn More
Candy Crush seems easy — simply match three candies of the same color. But something about it keeps players hooked. How sweet are you on this addictive game? Take the Candy Crush quiz and find out!
By Alia Hoyt
In this immersive online game, suicide is the last task.
We did not see No. 1 coming.
Advertisement
And they look super fun, whether you're a gamer or not.
Who cares if it's an elaborate marketing scheme if it's fun? In alternate reality gaming, the line between fiction and reality is blurred, and players enter a world filled with rabbit holes and mysteries.
By Oisin Curran
College scholarships for video gamers? You'd better believe it. The payoff is big at colleges offering a boost to the field's best and brightest up-and-comers.
The debate on whether video games help players build any lasting skills is as old as video games themselves. Luckily, science has decided to weigh in on the conversation — including the claim that gaming improves hand-eye coordination.
Advertisement
Scratching the nostalgia itch can be tricky — especially if it involves playing classic out-of-print video games like "Oregon Trail" or "Street Fighter II." But fear not: When you're in the mood for a little old-school gaming, you have options.
Don't be a n00b — gold farming has nothing to do with actual mining. The practice of selling virtual gold for actual cash might be lucrative, but it's also been accused of creating "virtual sweatshops" in many countries.
Video games have been popular for years, and now Twitch lets players and oglers share their love of gaming in real time. Think you're ready to broadcast your gaming skills (or lack thereof)?
Gamers everywhere have often waxed rhapsodic about the idea of fully immersive 3-D play. Can Oculus Rift deliver the virtual reality we've been waiting for?
Advertisement
Gamification is rapidly changing the way we interact with our world. Education, business and health are all becoming more gamified every single day. Odds are, you're participating in gamified systems without even knowing it.
As efforts to create artificial intelligence become more sophisticated, humans like to test computers to see whether they can beat people at games of skill and chance. Can a computer win without cheating?
So you've got a pretty sweet piano melody, but no band. Upload that melody to a virtual band Web site and watch while other musicians round out your tune with drums, guitar -- maybe even an oboe.
Piano Wizard is a computer program that lets you have fun while you learn how to play the piano. Are you the next Ben Folds? Or Liberace?
By Dave Roos
Advertisement
Combining people's love for taking care of fictional critters with the enjoyment of puzzle games, Neopets is a hit. Peek behind the scenes at the creators and owners of Neopets and explore the controversies that surround the site.
Billiards, also known as pool, is played all over the world. But there's a lot more to it than just putting a ball in a pocket. Find out how pool tables are made, and learn about the games that are played on them.
By Jeff Tyson
The pinball machine is an arcade standard that most enjoy having a game or two on. There are also those who have truly mastered its secrets. Find out about the vagaries and nuances of tilt sensors, replays, matches, combination shots and more.
By Shel Brannan
On a coin-operated pool table, if you hit one of the numbered balls into a pocket, the ball goes into a locked storage compartment. If you hit the cue ball into a pocket, the table returns it. How does the pool table tell the difference?
Advertisement
Have you ever wondered how a $30 program can consistently beat you at chess? Computer chess programs calculate their game plan based on formulas -- algorithms that determine whether a position is "good" or "bad," taking the whole board into account.