Noob or Not? How Much Do You Know About Fortnite?

Image: Christian Petersen/Getty Images
About This QuizDescribed by The New Yorker as a cross between Minecraft and "The Hunger Games", this video game is insanely popular among teens (and others). It has been downloaded more than 350 million times since its release in September 2017. See what you know — or want to know — about Fortnite with this quiz!
How much does Fortnite Battle Royale cost?
Nothing, it's free.
Part of the genius of Fortnite Battle Royale is that it’s totally free to download to whatever gaming system you’re using. Purchases can be made within the game for V-Bucks, which in turn pay for skins, pickaxes, battle passes, gliders, contrails and other stuff.
$5 per month
$49
Advertisement
Which of the following professional gamers is not best known for his Fortnite prowess?
Ninja
Ali-A
Stampylongnose
Although Stampylongnose (not his real name, thank goodness) plays Fortnite, he’s best known for his elaborate Minecraft worlds.
Advertisement
Which of the following is an available vehicle in Fortnite?
whiplash
A whiplash is a vehicle in the Fortnite world. There are multiple other vehicles though, too, like motorboats, taxis and more. Epic Games often changes the vehicles each season.
submarine
F-35
Advertisement
What happened to Dusty Depot in Season 4?
A massive nuke hit it to make way for Tilted Towers.
It was destroyed by a meteor.
Season 4 saw the epic destruction of Dusty Depot by a meteor, effectively turning it into Dusty Divot. Incidentally, all locations in the game use alliteration in their names – Slurpy Swamp, Craggy Cliffs, Dirty Docks and so on.
The Visitor crashed a rocket there.
Advertisement
Which limited time mode (LTM) allows players to interact with friends, practice building and work on shooting skills for a set amount of time without fear of certain game death?
Solid Gold
High Explosives
Battle Lab
LTM modes are only available for certain time periods, determined by Epic Games. Battle Lab replaced Playground mode, but the idea remained the same. It allows up to six friends to practice skills they apply within the game, like structure building and shooting. Players can get killed in Battle Lab mode, but they re-spawn immediately, unlike the regular game mode.
Advertisement
What’s the purpose of llamas within Fortnite?
They’re a food source.
They contain resources.
Known as “loot llamas,” these piñatas spawn automatically within the game (only in three locations in Battle Royale, 100 in Battle Lab mode) and contain 300 materials of every resource, like wood, brick and metal. They also contain explosives, potions, med kits and other helpful items.
They’re deadly – run away if you see a llama!
Advertisement
What's the purpose of the game's color-coding system?
It rates the player by ability level.
It labels how rare or common the various weapons are.
All of Fortnite’s many weapons are coded according to how rare they are to find in the game, and also come with a descriptive name. In order from least to most rare, they are: gray/common, green/uncommon, blue/rare, purple/epic and gold/legendary.
It tells a player how many opponents are left.
Advertisement
Which game is often described as a more grown-up version of Fortnite?
PUBG
Many adult gamers steer toward PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) because it’s more realistic, darker and less random (no llama piñatas to be found anywhere in PUBG).
HALO
Call of Duty
Advertisement
Which of the following pop-culture relevant dances is not found in Fortnite?
“The Carlton” from the Fresh Prince of Bel Air
Napoleon Dynamite’s election dance
the “Dirty Dancing” boogie
Known as “dance emotes” within the game, players can opt to boogie down anytime in the battlefield or lobby. In addition to “Fresh,” which is based on “The Carlton,” gamers have been able to choose to perform choreography like “The Worm,” “Take the L” and “Disco Fever,” based on John Travolta’s legendary “Saturday Night Fever” moves.
Advertisement
What is the name of the chapter two season two battle pass tier 100 skin?
Menace
Brutus
Midas
The Midas skin, like the legendary king of the same name, could turn anything he touched to gold. He led the ghost organization.
Advertisement
Which of the following performers did NOT hold a live concert in Fortnite?
Travis Scott
Billie Eilish
10.7 million players "showed up" to Marshmello's live Fortnite concert, and Travis Scott held five events across three days to the tune of 27.7 million unique players.
Marshmello
Advertisement
Fortnite players can wield a variety of weapons, some standard issue, some not. Which of these wacky weapons has NOT appeared in the game?
Pumpkin launcher
Heartbreaker crossbow
Stinky sock bomb
There's a stink bomb in Fortnite, but no stinky sock bomb. Soothe your sorrow over this disappointment by chucking a pumpkin at someone, instead.
Advertisement
While playing Fortnite, you may encounter a Boss named The Mandalorian. Where is this boss located?
Stealthy Stronghold
The Colossal Coliseum
Surrounded by a bunch of henchmen and equipped with a jet pack, The Mandalorian is located on the southern end of The Colossal Coliseum.
Kit's Cantina
Advertisement
In season six, what happens to the island when the zero point is sealed?
A series of earthquakes start.
A pulse hits across the island.
When the zero point is sealed a strange "pulse" moves across the island, effectively getting rid of all advanced technology.
All of the volcanoes erupt.
Advertisement
Season six saw the addition of Fortnite pets. Which one is not an option?
dog
dragon
dinosaur
The game has expanded upon the initial offering of pets, which serve as Back Bling in the game. The very first was Bonesy, a pooch that comes in three different colors.
Advertisement
Which legendary Keanu Reeves character has his own Fortnite skin?
Ted Logan, from the "Bill & Ted" series
Neo, from "The Matrix"
John Wick, from well, "John Wick"
Fortnite launched a John Wick skin because many players confused the skin for The Reaper with the iconic character.
Advertisement
The appearance of what group means big changes are ahead for Fortnite?
The Seven
Any time the mysterious group The Seven shows up, that equals huge edits to both the storyline and the Fortnite map.
The Knights
The Fresh
Advertisement
During the Zero Crisis Finale mission, what is Jones temporarily transformed into?
a machine gun
a butterfly
Jones, in butterfly form, guides the player as he/she seals up portals in the game.
an alien
Advertisement
How many kills did Fortnite streamer Ranger get when he set the record for solo kills in 2019?
55
118
Even though he broke the record, he didn't win that particular match-up!
199
Advertisement
Which is not needed to craft a weapon in Fortnite?
a makeshift weapon
a welding tool
A weapon can be crafted using a makeshift weapon (the higher level, the better), plus either four animal bones or four mechanical parts. Primal weapons require the bones, FYI.
four animal bones
Advertisement
You Got:
/20
Christian Petersen/Getty Images