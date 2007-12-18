Home Audio

How to Repair Scratches on a CD
Don't throw out those scratched and non-functioning CDs, repair them. Learn more about how to repair scratches on a cd.

By Eric J. Leech, Planet Green

How to Understand a Sound Equalizer
You're trying to figure out how to understand a sound equalizer. This article will teach you how to understand a sound equalizer.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How Apple AirPlay Works
Apple's AirPlay technology allows you to wirelessly stream media from one device to your entire home network. Is it the next big thing or just a high-tech toy?

By Stephanie Crawford

How to Get the Best Stereo Performance
You can have concert-hall quality sound in your home when you know how to get the best stereo performance. Learn about how to get the best stereo performance in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Choose a Stereo System for your Home
There are so many stereo systems on the market today, how do you choose one for your home? This article will help you learn how to choose a stereo system for your home.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Connect a Subwoofer to an Amplifier
If you know how to connect a subwoofer to an amplifier, you can listen to music and movies as if you're there live. Learn about how to connect a subwoofer to an amplifier in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Connect an Audio-visual Source Using a Component Video Cable
If you know how to connect an audio-visual source using a component video cable, your audio and picture quality will be state of the art. Learn about how to connect an audio-visual source using a component video cable in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Connect Audio Speakers to a Receiver
You can experience crisp audio from your speakers if you know how to connect audio speakers to a receiver. Learn about how to connect audio speakers to a receiver in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Burn Music onto a CD
Having all that music on your computer is great, but if you want to listen to them in your car or on a friend's stereo, you'll have to learn how to burn your music onto a CD. Read this article to learn how to burn music onto a CD.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How Record Players Work
The record player changed society as it made music portable and more accessible to people. How has it evolved from its original design to produce music from a disc of grooved vinyl?

By Meredith Bower

What's the difference between high fidelity and high definition?
You're probably familiar with high fidelity, or hi-fi audio, but what about high definition? What's the difference? And which, if either, is better?

By Jonathan Strickland

How Amplifiers Work
It may seem like an audio add-on, but without an amplifier, you'd never be able to hear the music on your CDs (your neighbors might be happier, but would you?). Find out how amps pump it up to 11.

By Tom Harris

How do CD-RWs rewriteable CDs work?
Re-writable CD's are pretty amazing things. They were the first tools in the newest generation of personal music production.

Why does it say 1-bit Dual D/A converter on my CD player?
If you've ever looked closely at a CD player, you might have seen the label for a 1-bit dual D/A converter. Learn more about the digital-to-analog conversion process and how a 1-bit dual D/A converter is helpful.

Is the sound on vinyl records better than on CDs or DVDs?
CDs are certainly more widespread these days, but you've probably heard at least one audiophile insist that records have a better sound quality when it comes to their favorite music. How can this be?

What is the difference between DVD-audio and CDs?
What is the difference between DVD-audio and CDs? It all has to do with their sampling rate.

Why do CDs reflect rainbow colors?
Like soap bubbles and grease slicks, CDs reflect rainbow colors. What makes this happen?

What is a MiniDisc and how does it differ from a CD?
There are several formats for distributing music. The mp3 digital audio file and the plastic compact disc are the most common, but what about the Minidisc, and how does it differ from a CD?

What's the Difference Between Analog and Digital Technology?
Most people know that digital technology has some big advantages over its predecessor, analog. But how does a digital recording differ from an analog recording, and what keeps the quality of digital from degrading over time?

What happens if I touch the surface of a CD?
Is it true that you have to be very careful handling CDs and never allow your hands to touch anything but the edges?

How Analog and Digital Recording Works
Ever wonder how we got from vinyl records to CDs? Learn about analog and digital recording and shop for related products.

By Marshall Brain & Jonathan Strickland

How CDs Work
Before compact discs, you had to rewind and fast-forward to get to a particular bit of information. Not so with digital storage -- the CD makes pinpointing data a split-second task. Find out how CDs (and CD-ROMs, CD-Rs, CD-RWs) hold and let you retri

By Marshall Brain