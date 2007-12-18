Home Audio Speakers
Need to research how to get optimal sound from your home audio speakers? Learn about speakers, surround sound, media chairs and more.
Learn More
If you're building the perfect outdoor retreat, you may want to add high-fidelity sound -- but regular speakers won't hold up to adverse conditions. How do weatherproof speakers resist the elements?
By Jenny Munn
A voice coil is an electromagnet. Learn how a voice coil works on a speaker in this article.
A speaker system uses either an active or passive crossover in order to divide the signal into different frequencies. Learn about the difference between active and passive speaker crossovers in this article.
A speaker tweeter is the driver that produces high-frequency sounds in a stereo system. Learn how speaker tweeters work in this article.
You'd like to find out how to connect your new stereo system to your TV. In this article you will learn how to connect a stereo to a TV.
Do you know how to explain speaker sensitivity? In this article you will learn about how to explain speaker sensitivity.
It’s one thing to buy a set of top-brand speakers, it’s another thing to know how to optimize speaker performance. This article shows you how to optimize speaker performance.
Would you like to learn how to stop your subwoofer from making a consistent low-frequent hum or buzz? Read this article to learn how to stop a subwoofer hum.
You have heard a lot about wireless speakers and you want to buy them, but you don't know how to set them up. This article will explain how to set up wireless speakers.
The three main types of speaker drivers are woofers, tweeters and midrange. Learn about the different speaker drivers in this article.
The speaker enclosure is where most loudspeaker systems store the crossover and drivers. You can learn more about how a sealed speaker box enclosure works from this article.
Subwoofers can improve your sound. Learn about connecting a subwoofer to an amplifier in this article.
You need a new box for your speaker driver and you'd like to build it yourself. Learn about how to build a speaker box in this article.
The typical home-theater setup, with its surround-sound speakers and subwoofer, doesn't work for every home. That's where virtual surround sound comes in. Explore how human hearing and some cool technology allow two speakers to sound like five.
Surround sound has become an integral part of the movie theater experience, and it's becoming a staple in home theaters, too. There's nothing like feeling a fighter jet fly by while you're sitting on the couch. Find out how surround sound puts you in the middle of the action.
By Tom Harris
In any sound system, ultimate quality depends on the speakers. The best recording, encoded on the most advanced storage device and played by a top-of-the-line deck and amplifier, will sound awful if the system is hooked up to poor speakers.
By Tom Harris