CDs are pretty rugged, and the error-correcting codes they use can handle lots of scratches and dings. I have read that CDs are dishwasher safe, and if they can handle that they certainly can handle a few fingerprints!

But it is a "better safe than sorry" sort of thing. Keeping your fingers off of the CD reduces oil and dust, which helps keep the laser and motor inside the drive clean.

