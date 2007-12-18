Home Theater Systems

Want to learn all there is know about home theater systems? See how the technology works, peruse our list of Hot Home Theaters, learn how media-center PCs work and more.

How FlatWire Works
Home theater systems look great in ads, but where are all the wires? If you want that look in your home, you'll have to fish all the wires through the wall, or you can use FlatWire.

By Jonathan Strickland

How Switched Digital Video Works
Switched digital video is one solution to the increasing demand for bandwidth. How does it affect your video on demand, and phone and Internet connections?

By Jonathan Strickland

How Satellite HD Works
Satellite HD offers crisp, clear visual displays and immersive 3-D sound. How is it different from cable and satellite TV?

By Jonathan Strickland

How LCoS Works
If you want a big screen, a flat panel or a widescreen TV, LCoS (Liquid Crystal over Silicon) may be the right option for you. Learn about the technology behind LCoS.

By Tracy V. Wilson

How Holographic Versatile Discs Work
Holographic memory systems offer more storage capacity and faster transfer rates than CDs and DVDs, but they've also been too expensive and complex to mass produce. Learn how HVD has improved upon previous methods.

By Julia Layton

How Home Theater Works
When you're watching a movie at home, surround sound can make all the difference. Learn about the components of a home theater and how to create a system that is right for you.

By Tracy V. Wilson & Tom Harris