" " The standard Sony PlayStation 2 controller has 15 buttons. See more video game system pictures.

The Sony PlayStation 2 (PS2) was one of the most anticipated products of 2001. The technical features of the PS2 are very impressive.

In this edition of HowStuffWorks, you will learn about the development of the PS2, what's inside the box and how it all works together. You will also learn about the controller and the games!