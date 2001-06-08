How Billiard Tables Work

Billiards, commonly known as pool, is an indoor sport that is played throughout the world. Many restaurants, bars and pubs have billiard tables, and the popularity of billiard tables in pr­ivate homes is increasing.

Even if you haven't played billiards, you've probably seen most of the commonly used equipment, including the billiard table. In this article, you will learn about the tables used in billiards. You will discover how they are put together and learn about slate. You will also learn about the components of a table such as rails, pockets and the felt cloth that covers the table. And you will find out about the various games and how they differ from each other.

Advertisement