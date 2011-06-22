The basic difference between wireless speakers and wired speakers is the fact that wired speakers require more cables to connect them to the sound source than do wireless speakers. There are a number of things to consider before purchasing and setting up wireless speakers. Let us examine the advantages and disadvantages of wireless speakers.

Advantages

You will have a neater room because a wireless system doesn't have any wires to hook up from the sound source to the speakers. Wireless speakers operate via radio frequency or infrared transmission.

You will be using the most advanced technology in the field of sound.

Disadvantages

Wireless speakers can interfere with the signals of other electronic devices in your home, such as cordless phones, microwaves or Wi-Fi.

Wireless speakers are quite expensive, compared to regular wired speakers [source: Do It Yourself ].

If you decide to buy a set of wireless speakers, you'll have to learn how to set them up. Here's how to set up wireless speakers.

Put the speakers on a flat and secure surface. Don't place the speakers too close to walls as it will increase the bass.

Keep the speakers about half an inch (10 mm) away from the system for proper ventilation.

Place your TV, stereo or VCR speakers (front, center and surround) approximately the same distance from where you will be sitting.

Place the center speaker on a shelf or table.

Place the right and left speakers in the front of the room. In the case of TV speakers, place them on either side of the screen.

Place the surround speakers in the back of the room. In the case of TV speakers, place them behind where you will be sitting, in the corners of the room [source: Panasonic ].