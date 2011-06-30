How to Connect a Stereo to a TV

By: HowStuffWorks.com Contributors  |  Updated: Apr 19, 2021

It is not difficult to connect a good set of stereo speakers to your television and get real-life sound. The way to connect a stereo to a TV is to connect A/V audio cables to the audio out jacks on the TV and to the audio in jacks in the back of the stereo. Here are step-by-step instructions about how to connect your stereo to a TV.

  1. Make sure all the equipment is unplugged before attempting to connect the cables.
  2. Make sure you have two stereo audio cables, one red and one white.
  3. Locate your TV's Audio out jacks. You will find them on the back of the TV. The red jack is for the right channel Audio out, and the white jack is for the left channel Audio out.
  4. Connect the two cables to the two Audio out jacks you just located on the back of the TV. Make sure that you connect the red audio cable connector to the red jack and the white audio cable connector to the white jack.
  5. Connect the other end of the audio cables to the set of Audio input jacks on the back of the stereo receiver. Again, be careful to connect the red cable to the red jack and the white cable to the white jack.
  6. Switch all the equipment back on and turn on the power [source: SONY].

Originally Published: Jun 30, 2011

Connect Speakers to TV FAQs

Can I connect multiple speakers to one output?
You can connect multiple speakers to a single amplifier in parallel if each of the speakers has an impedance of up to 8 ohms, or in series, depending on the make and model of your speakers and the amplifier.
Can I connect speakers directly to my TV?
It is not possible to directly connect speakers to a TV set without audio outputs. However, there are audio outputs for TVs that allow you to connect to self-powered speakers.
How can I make my TV Bluetooth capable?
You can get Bluetooth capability in an older model TV by using a transmitter and pairing it with your Bluetooth speakers.
Can I connect multiple Bluetooth speakers to my TV?
Go to the settings option of your TV and then to connections. You can click on the Bluetooth option and hold to show you advanced settings. You can usually connect two Bluetooth speakers to your TV at the same time.
Can you hook up wireless speakers to a smart TV?
Pairing your Smart TV with Bluetooth speakers is easy. All you have to do is switch on the TV and the Bluetooth speakers. Go to the connections menu on the TV and click on "Find Devices." Once the TV recognizes the Bluetooth speakers, it will pair with them automatically, giving you instant control of the Bluetooth speakers.
