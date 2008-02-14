Top 5 Bluetooth Gadgets

­Although it may seem like a fairly new tool, Bluetooth technology has been around for quite some time. In the wake of its 10th anniversary, there are a number of useful and fun Bluetooth enabled products that demonstrate how the technology has evolved and improved over the years.

In fact, this past January, Bluetooth SIG (a trade organization that qualifies Bluetooth products) announced the Best of CES 2008 winners, which included some of the best Bluetooth products that are functional in both the home and the office. For the Bluetooth fanatic, there's an endless assortment of Bluetooth gizmos and accessories that are worthy of discussion, but for now here's a list of the top five Bluetooth gadgets of 2008.

Contents
  1. Samsung YP-P2 Widescreen Music Player
  2. Plantronics Voyager 855 Bluetooth Headset
  3. Logitech Cordless Desktop MX5500 Revolution
  4. Parrot DS1120 Stereo Bluetooth Speakers
  5. Motorola T815 Navigation Unit

Samsung YP-P2 Widescreen Music Player

This MP3 player boasts a number of features including a large touch screen, video playback, FM radio/recorder and a photo text viewer. Enabled with Bluetooth 2.0, it's capable of pairing with compatible stereos, headphones and speaker systems within a range of 32 feet.

 

Plantronics Voyager 855 Bluetooth Headset

­ This headset is a great find for people who need a hands-free solution for juggling between cell phone calls and music play lists. This lightweight headset features an ear-bud headphone, boom microphone and a stereo audio output. Aside from great sound quality, this headset is useful because it allows music-enabled cell phones to switch effortlessly between songs and calls through one touch buttons.

Logitech Cordless Desktop MX5500 Revolution

This desktop set (which includes a wireless mouse and keyboard) is a sleek and easy alternative to office clutter. Both the mouse and keyboard boast a comfortable design and showcase a number of different features. For example, the mouse comes with a rapid charging stand (which eliminates the need for batteries) and the keyboard offers a soft palm rest for an optimal typing experience. Both allow for wireless connectivity from up to 30 feet away which makes it an excellent addition to any home or office.

Parrot DS1120 Stereo Bluetooth Speakers

These speakers are the perfect solution for music enthusiasts who enjoy great sound quality and wireless technology. The speakers feature a 30-watt power output capability and Class-D amplifiers. Although they work best in conjunction with the Parrot DS3120 stereo (and certain other Bluetooth enabled devices such as cell phones and MP3 players), they also come equipped with USB and RCA hookups so they can be used with other non-Bluetooth devices. With their modern design and product versatility, these speakers are a great find.

Motorola T815 Navigation Unit

This navigation unit is a great device for those who need a little sense of direction. Its compact size and discreet design allow it to travel with motorists and pedestrians alike. It's portable, fast-charging device works wonders in conjunction with any Bluetooth enabled smart phone. When activated, it sends visual maps to the connected smartphone along with turn-by-turn voice directions.

These products demonstrate how Bluetooth technology has progressed over the years. Although they're just a small sample of the wide variety of Bluetooth gadgets that are available today, they plainly show how the technology and its associated gadgets are both fun and practical.

Lots More Information

