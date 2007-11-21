World of Warcraft: A Beginner's Guide

" " Cairne Bloodhoof is the leader of the Tauren people. He assisted Thrall in "Warcraft III" and established the city of Thunder Bluff after the game's conclusion. ©2004-2007 Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. All rights reserved. World of Warcraft and Blizzard Entertainment are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

"Warcraft III" introduced much of the history, or and lore, that became the foundation of "World of Warcraft." Here are some examples.

Grom Hellscream drank the blood of the demon Mannoroth, gaining power for the orcs but essentially making them Mannoroth's slaves. Grom eventually killed Mannoroth, freeing his people from the demon's curse and dying in the process. Mannoroth's weapon still hovers over Ashenvale, near a monument to the fallen orc.

This bell tolled as Arthas slew his father, King Terenas Menethil. It now rests on the floor in the ruins of Lordaeron, which has become the gateway to the Undercity,

Sylvannas Windrunner, leader of the Undead, was once a high elf. Out of spite, Arthas resurrected her as a banshee.

Next, we'll look at a few places that are new to the game rather than products of lore.