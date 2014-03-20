Tech for Parents

Clean Up, Prepare Your Old Computer Before You Donate It
Prepare you old computer before you donate it can. Read this article to learn how to clean up, and prepare your computer before you donate it.

By Collin Dunn, Planet Green

Recycle Your Electronics Easily at Big Retailers
Recycle your electronics easily at big retailers. Read this article to learn how to recycle your electronics at big retailers.

By Collin Dunn, Planet Green

The Best Online Sites for Bartering
The best online sites for batering. Learn about the best online sites for selling/buying/trading.

By Jaymi Heimbuch

7 Ways to Get Rid of Unwanted CDs
Is your house full of unwanted CDs? Learn seven ways to get rid of your unwanted CDs.

By Josh Peterson, Planet Green

7 Ways to Get Rid of Unwanted DVDs
7 Ways to get rid of unwanted DVDs. Learn 7 ways to get rid of unwanted DVDs in this article.

By Josh Peterson, Planet Green

10 Security Devices to Help Keep Your Family Safe
What do you need to keep your home and family safe? A state-of-the-art home alarm system? A wireless doorbell equipped with a hidden camera? Or maybe a baby monitor with a night vision camera?

By Alison Cooper

10 Technologies that Bring the Family Closer
Technology doesn't have to isolate families. Banish the idea of everyone in different rooms with different computers or TVs, and get on board with these tech-savvy ways to reconnect.

By Chris Obenschain