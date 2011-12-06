7 Ways to Get Rid of Unwanted DVDs

How many of us woke up this Christmas to find our stockings needlessly stuffed with horrible DVDs such as Ghost Dad, Gone Fishing, The Happening, Weekend at Bernie's or, the infamous "worst movie ever" Ballistic: Ecks Vs. Sever? These movies were probably purchased out of a pharmacy dump bin for $2.99-$4.99 and cleverly placed into your stocking as some sort of filler.

Of course, not all movies are as bad as those listed above. If you're fussy like me, you may not like or want most of the movies you receive. And some movies may be positively embarrassing to place in your collection. "How can you consider yourself a Kubrick fan if you own a copy of Dunston Checks In?" your friends will inevitably ask. And you will sigh, posture slumping and say, "My mom bought it for me because I liked monkeys as a kid."

1. Unwanted DVDs and the Environment

There are several ways to get rid of those DVDs in a way that profits you to some extent. (I can't promise that anyone will take Ballistic: Ecks Vs. Sever off your hands. You may have to re-gift that at your own risk. ) If you're looking to become some sort of used DVD millionaire, you are looking in the wrong place. But if you're looking for store credit, cash or tax breaks, you've come to the right place.

2. Online Buy Back

Bre Software has an online buy back system. They offer a whopping 12 cents for Ballistic: Ecks Vs. Sever.

You can list them on Ebay or sell them on Craigslist for whatever you think you can get for them.

3. Trade at Brick and Mortar Stores

I used to trade my DVDs for store credit at Babbages at the mall. There was this one time, however, where I brought in my stack of unwanted Christmas DVDs, all of them still wrapped in the cellophane. The clerk wouldn't take my DVDs. He wasn't allowed to take DVDs still wrapped in cellophane, cause I might have stolen them from Suncoast Video.

"So what's stopping me from stealing some DVDs from Suncoast and taking off the cellophane before I bring them here next time?" I asked the clerk. "I don't know." he said. And that was that. The Lesson: Call ahead and ask if you have to remove the cellophane before you try and trade in your DVDs for store credit.

4. Donate Your DVDs to Libraries

You can donate your DVDs to libraries and get a tax credit.

5. Donate to Videos for Voices

Donate your unwanted to DVDs to Videos for Voices. This organization helps children with apraxia, a motor-planning speech disorder. You can get a little tax credit for your good deed.

6. DVDs for Soldiers

Donate your old DVDs to veterans. Or you can donate to Operation Showtime and support the troops still in the service. The choice is yours. Please be kind to the troops and send them watchable movies.

7. Goodwill

You can donate DVDs to your local Goodwill and rake in the tax cred.

