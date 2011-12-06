7 Ways to Get Rid of Unwanted DVDs

" " Fred Dimmick/iStock DCL

How many of us woke up this Christmas to find our stockings needlessly stuffed with horrible DVDs such as Ghost Dad, Gone Fishing, The Happening, Weekend at Bernie's or, the infamous "worst movie ever" Ballistic: Ecks Vs. Sever? These movies were probably purchased out of a pharmacy dump bin for $2.99-$4.99 and cleverly placed into your stocking as some sort of filler.

Of course, not all movies are as bad as those listed above. If you're fussy like me, you may not like or want most of the movies you receive. And some movies may be positively embarrassing to place in your collection. "How can you consider yourself a Kubrick fan if you own a copy of Dunston Checks In?" your friends will inevitably ask. And you will sigh, posture slumping and say, "My mom bought it for me because I liked monkeys as a kid."