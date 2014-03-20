Tech for Kids

What are the best gadgets for kids? Read up on kid-friendly technology and get tips on using technology for education, safety and fun.

Cell Phones for Kids: When is the right time?
The cell phone decision is one that a lot parents are dealing with earlier than they expected, and it's a tough one. When does a child actually need a cell phone?

By Julia Layton

5 Times to Use a GPS Tracker for Kids
It's after midnight. Do you know where your teenager is? If you were tracking them via GPS you would.

By Beth Brindle

5 Great Educational Computer Games for Kids
Yes, your kids play a lot of video games. But just because they're sitting in front of the computer doesn't mean they can't learn something.

By Bambi Turner

Affordable Technology for Families on a Tight Budget
Buying technology for your family doesn't mean you have to choose between buying a computer and putting food on the table. There are affordable ways to get what you want.

By Sara Elliott

Should parents read their kids' text messages?
The decision to read your child's text messages is a personal one, but there are some valid reasons for why you may want to check them out.

By Sara Elliott

How are kids using iPads at school?
Technology in schools is nothing new, but the iPad may be changing the way kids learn. And that could be a very good thing.

By Emilie Sennebogen

5 Great Tech Gifts for Artistic Kids
Got a creative kid at home? For artistic kids, the perfect gift can be one that uses technology to enhance a creative pursuit like drawing, movie-making or music composition.

By Julia Layton

10 Educational Video Games Your Kids Will Love
Searching for some video games that won't rot your kids' brains? Here are 10 that are fun and will also teach them a thing or two!

By Caitlin Uttley

How to Choose a Kid-friendly Laptop Computer
So little Johnny thinks he should have his own laptop computer? Before you LOL, we'll give you a few reasons why he might just be right.

By Terri Briseno