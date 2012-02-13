10 Educational Video Games Your Kids Will Love

" " What are some of the best educational video games for your child? Stockbyte/ Thinkstock

If I told you that kids really like playing video games, you'd probably roll your eyes and tell me I'm stating the obvious. But if I explained to you just how much kids like games -- that a study by the Pew Research Center found that a staggering 97 percent of kids ages 12 to 17 play video games -- would that get your attention?

Sure, kids spend a lot of time in front of computers, TVs and handheld devices, and as a parent you probably worry that they're just scrambling their brains with all that gameplay. But it turns out that time spent playing video games can actually be pretty educational -- those word games and problem solving tasks they have to complete to get to the next level can really teach valuable skills. It's all part of a growing field of activities known as "edutainment," or education while entertaining. And while kids are having fun they're picking up problem solving, critical thinking, math, language and even science skills. Many games also help kids be more creative and develop social and collaborative skills through interaction with other players. In other words, video games can be educational in addition to being fun.

In this list we'll take a look at 10 video games that will not only teach your kids a thing or two, they'll love playing them!