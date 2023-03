" " https://cm.howstuffworks.com/list-template.php?step2 DCL

Recently, a commenter asked how could he get rid of his old CDs? Luckily, Planet Green had an article about reusing CDs, but it didn't have an article about other ways to deal with them. Well, now it does.

Why is this Green?

By selling your unwanted CDs to resellers, you decrease demand for the CDs. Therefore, new copies of the CDs won't have to be produced as often and materials will be saved.

