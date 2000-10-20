How PlayStation 2 Works

" " The 4.7-GB DVD drive gives PlayStation 2 games a larger capacity than original PlayStation games.

The games for the PS2 come on either CD or DVD; and the system plays games created for the original PlayStation as well.

The CDs are just as susceptible to scratches and intense heat as regular audio CDs -- even more so in fact, since a scratch on a game CD can make it totally unusable.

Here are just a few examples of PS2 games:

" " NCAA Final Four 2002

" " WWF Smackdown: Just Bring It

" " Gran Turismo 3

" " Smuggler's Run

Games for the PlayStation 2 are coming out at a rapid pace. Since it will play older PlayStation games as well, it offers an incredibly large existing game library. Game prices range from about $20 to $70.

