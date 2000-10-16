How Video Game Systems Work

" " Video game gadgets, virtual reality simulator, headphones, mobile phone, digital tablet, remote controller and joystick. Emilija Manevska / Getty Images

Home video game systems, also known as consoles, are a popular form of entertainment. In 2000, Sony estimated that one out of every four households in the United States had a Sony PlayStation. Since then the numbers have only increased, with systems like the Nintendo Wii luring the Holy Grail of the video game market: the casual gamer.

In this article you will learn what video game systems are, a little about the history of game consoles, what is inside a game console and what the future holds for these systems. You will also learn a little about the games these systems play.

Advertisement

Let's start with the most basic question: What exactly is a video game console?