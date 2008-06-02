iPod Pictures

" " Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images New versions of the iPod line were announced in 2010. Take a look at the new products, learn about the new features, see how the new versions compare with the older models, and see some of the more unusual iPod accessories.

" " Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images The updated iPod Shuffle features new colors, a built-in clip, playlists and voiceovers that tell you the name of a song or playlist.

" " Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images In addition to playing your music, the 2010 iPod Nano is all touch-screen and has an FM radio and pedometer. See larger views of the nano screen on the next page.

" " Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images The new touch screen version of the iPod Nano features several different menu options and displays.

" " Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images The iPod Touch released in 2010 features FaceTime, a game center, two cameras and HD video recording and editing.

" " Photo courtesy Apple The iPod touch bears a striking resemblance to the iPhone and can run many of its applications as well.

" " Photo courtesy Apple Here, an older version of the iPod Touch is compared to the iPhone (right). All iPod Touch models function similarly as the iPhone, but without phone calling features.

" " Photo courtesy Apple The first iPod Touch was released in 2007 with WiFi, iTunes access and the first touch screen in an iPod. Later versions were updated to include more bluetooth options, built-in speakers, better RAM/CPU and VoiceOver capability.

" " Cate Gillon/Getty Images Also released in 2007, the third generation iPod Nano was larger in size than the current model and did not have a touch screen.

" " Photo courtesy Apple The second generation iPod Nano was longer and offered color choices other than black and white. Buyers could choose from 2, 4 and 8 GB models.

" " Photo Illustration by David Paul Morris/Getty Images The first iPod Nano was released in 2005. The 2GB model held up to 500 songs and a 4GB model up to 1000 songs.

" " Justin Sullivan/Getty Images The first generation iPod Shuffle was also released in 2005 and looked (and acted) a lot like a memory stick. It could hold approximately 240 songs.

" " Mario Tama/Getty Images The second generation iPod Shuffle came out in 2006 and had a shuffle feature that could be turned off for chronological playlist listening.

" " Photo by Hu Xuebo/JHSB/ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images The third generation of the iPod shuffle wasn't released until 2009, and was the world's smallest music player at the time. It was nearly half the size of the previous model.

" " Photo courtesy Apple And who could forget the iPod Classic, the first of the iPods that started the craze in 2001? Pictured here is the sixth generation with the then unheard-of storage capacity of 5 GB. Take a look inside this iPod next.

" " HowStuffWorks.com All of the chips and memory devices that make the classic iPod are situated on the motherboard. Here's the front. However, you don't have to take apart your iPod to hack it. Learn more on the next page.

" " Image courtesy iPodLinux.org Getting your iPod to run Linux is one of the ultimate hacks. It's the foundation for using your iPod in an entirely new way, and it opens the door for limitless applications. A low-risk way to add more functionality to your iPod is to install software on your computer that takes advantage of the device's existing features. You can also take advantage of the many accessories available for iPods. See the next page to learn more.

" " Justin Sullivan/Getty Images If you want to listen to your iPod in the car, you could get an FM transmitter, like the one pictured above, or a cable to connect your iPod directly to the stereo system.

" " Handstands The iSticky Pad is another great accessory for the car. It holds your iPod in place on the dashboard.

" " TuneBuckle To stay on the go with your iPod nano, the Tunebuckle with canvas belt let's you add your iPod to your wardrobe.

" " Marware You can also tuck away your iPod nano into the CEO Billfold Wallet.

" " Atech Flash Technology Arguably the strangest iPod accessory out there: the iCarta iPod Toilet Paper Holder, for those who just can't let go of their iPods.

" " Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images Another iPod accessory, the Aquadock, makes an iPod water and dust resistant. It also includes speakers and a radio.

" " Kris Belchevski The Phonophone, a cutting edge update of an antique phonograph, is another unique accessory that doesn't use any power. Instead, it uses passive amplification. Head to the 80s next for the next accessory.

" " 2008 HowStuffWorks Shoulder bags designed to look like retro boomboxes hold iPods and can actually play music through speakers. To learn more, check out 10 Bizarre iPad Acessories and How iPods Work.