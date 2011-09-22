Inside an iPod Image Gallery

" " HowStuffWorks.com iPod hardware is easier to explain when you can see it. Take apart an iPod and look inside at the iPod hardware to understand how an iPod works.

Advertisement

" " HowStuffWorks.com This iPod video uses a 30-GB Toshiba 1.8-inch hard drive (model MK3008GAL), featuring 4200 rpm and a USB interface. It weighs 1.7 ounces (48 grams) and fits 30 GB onto a single platter, squeezing in 93.5 gigabits per square inch.

" " HowStuffWorks.com When you remove the front casing, you're looking at the LCD, the motherboard and the Click Wheel.

" " HowStuffWorks.com The iPod click wheel navigates iPods menus and controls its features.

" " HowStuffWorks.com Behind the Click Wheel face (left) and Click Wheel contacts on the motherboard.

Advertisement

" " HowStuffWorks.com And here's the back of the motherboard.

" " HowStuffWorks.com The display is a 2.5-inch, 16-bit, TFT LCD. It has a 320x240-pixel resolution and a 0.156 dot pitch. The screen is incredibly thin -- just 0.125 inches (3.175 mm) deep.

" " Here you can see where the LCD connects to the back side of the motherboard (with a U.S. dime for reference).

" " HowStuffWorks.com All of the chips and memory devices that make an iPod run are situated on the motherboard. Here's the front.

" " HowStuffWorks.com Under the plastic cover of the Click Wheel, there is a membrane embedded with metallic channels. Where the channels intersect, a positional address is created, like coordinates on a graph.

Advertisement

" " HowStuffWorks.com Front of membrane: Here you can see the conductive grid. The closer the two conductors are without touching, the greater the capacitance.