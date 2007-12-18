iPod Media Players

Apple's original, pocket-sized personal MP3 player revolutionized the concept of personal audio and made the iPod a household name. Since their debut, they've gotten smaller, come in different colors and play roles in your fitness routines.

Learn More

7 Best Ways to Charge Your iPod Without an Outlet
7 Best Ways to Charge Your iPod Without an Outlet

iPods and iPhones are not just another gadget. They're so universal that even calling them a 'phenomenon' is inadequate. Learn more about the 7 best ways to charge your iPod without an outlet.

By Brian Merchant

Inside an iPod Image Gallery
Inside an iPod Image Gallery

iPod hardware is easier to explain when you can see it. Take apart an iPod and look inside at the iPod hardware to understand how an iPod works.

How do you delete apps on an iPod Touch?
How do you delete apps on an iPod Touch?

Tap the app you want to delete, tap the X that appears and confirm that you want to delete it. Learn how to delete apps on an iPod Touch from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors