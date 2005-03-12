Halo 3 Wish List

" " Halo 3 is the third chapter in the Halo Trilogy made for Xbox.

­ Imagine a decimated Halo. The Covenant has conquered Earth. Even light speed travel wasn't enough for Chief to make it back in time...but is it really too late? ... This is what E3 attendees discovered during an exciting "Halo 3" trailer. Yes, it's true -- Microsoft has confirmed that this eagerly awaited sequel should be stocked in stores some time in 2007.

All this "Halo 3" talk got us thinking: If HowStuffWorks ruled the universe, what would we cram into "Halo 3"? Read on to find out.

Starting with offensive weapons, here's what we've got:

Combat Knife

There were more than a few moments in "Halo 1" and "2" when a dynamic melee weapon would have been nice. We're thinking three attacks: melee button for a slash attack, right trigger for a stab, and, if the opponent's back is turned and you target them, a stealthy, one-hit kill.

Flamethrower

Bungie has been talking about a flamethrower for a while. It's understandable that they don't want to put a flamethrower in the game until they can do it right. Here's hoping that Xenon has what it takes to let us barbecue some Covies.

Next, we'll take a look at our defensive weapon wishlist.