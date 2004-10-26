How the PlayStation Portable Works

" " Photo courtesy Sony Computer Entertainment America, Inc.

The Sony PlayStation 2 has become a mainstay in the living rooms of video game players around the world. With the PSP (PlayStation Portable), Sony took its first step into the portable, handheld video game arena.

With devices like the Nokia N-Gage, the Nintendo Game Boy Advance and Nintendo's newest handheld, the DS, on the market, the PSP faces stiff competition. But with its widescreen display, powerful graphics and ability to do more than play games, the PSP still stands out in the crowd. In this article, we'll learn what sets the PSP apart when it comes to gaming on the go.