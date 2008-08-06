How Dock-N-Talk Works

" " The Dock-N-Talk can be connected to a land line using a Bluetooth-enabled cell phone for wireless connectivity. Courtesy Phone Labs

First introduced in 2004, the Dock-N-Talk is much like installing a second phone line in your home, except you avoid the hassle of the physical installation and the costs of an additional phone line account.

Dock-N-Talk technology works from existing phone lines in the home. In most homes, there are­ four wires connected to the back of a phone jack. A pair of red and green wires is typically used for the first phone line. The second set of wires, a pair of yellow and black wires, is there for the optional second phone line. The yellow and black wires are what the Dock-N-Talk uses to tap into a second phone line for your home. For more on telephone jack wiring, see What do the yellow and black wires in a home telephone jack do?

Advertisement

The user can decide whether to use the Dock-N-Talk as the primary line or as a second phone line. Because houses are equipped for two lines, all of the phones wired in the house can work off of this second line.

­­When you connect a regular phone to the Dock-N-Talk via the cell phone and the land line, it's like having two separate phone lines. Calls to your cell phone will have a different ring than calls to your land line. A switch on the box allows you to choose whether to dial from your cell line or land line, similar to the setup on most office phones with multiple lines to choose from for a call.

­If your phone is a Bluetooth-enabled device, you can buy a Bluetooth adapter that plugs into the Dock-N-Talk unit. You can then use the search function on your phone and a password associated with the Bluetooth accessory to sync your Bluetooth phone wirelessly, so you'll have phone service throughout the house as long as your phone stays within range. After the Dock-N-Talk and the phone are plugged in with their proper cords, you can pick up any phone in the house and get a dial tone that is connected to the cell phone's line.

What are the benefits of buying a Dock-N-Talk? Read on to find out what you can expect.