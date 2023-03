" " 2008 HowStuffWorks

­Since the success of the Apple iPhone, touch screen phones have gotten more and more popular. However, among people who text and email frequently from their phone, many still prefer the real buttons of a device like the Blackberry. The physical buttons seem to give better feedback and allow more natural typing. New technology could deliver the best of both worlds by creating a touch screen which feels and reacts when you type on it. This technology is being explored by phone developers in order to get the next generation phones to the market.

Phone technology is advancing at an amazing pace, so don't be surprised to see some of these features in your hand soon.