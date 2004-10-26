Prev NEXT

How the PlayStation Portable Works

PSP Features and Specifications

Photo courtesy Sony Computer Entertainment America, Inc.

Here's a rundown of the PlayStation Portable's technical specifications:

  • Widescreen, backlit 4.3-inch (10.9 centimeters) TFT LCD monitor with 16:9 aspect ratio and 480x272 resolution
  • MIPS R4000-based 333-MHz CPU
  • Graphics sub-system running at 166 MHz on a 512-bit bus with 2 MB of DRAM, rendering 664 million pixels per second and 35 million polygons per second
  • Graphics engine supporting directional 16- or 32-bit color, lighting, clipping, environment projection and texture mapping, fogging, alpha blending, depth and stencil tests, vertex blending for morphing-style effects, and dithering (Source: Hot Chips conference at Stanford University)
  • Media processor using another 2 MB of DRAM
  • 3-D graphics processing using NURBS (Nonuniform Rational B-Splines) as well as conventional polygon rendering
  • USB 2.0 port, Memory Stick port, Universal Media Disc slot, stereo headphone jack and WiFi wireless LAN port
  • Built-in stereo speakers
  • Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries
  • Weight: 280 grams (9.9 ounces)
  • Dimensions: 17 x 7.4 x 2.3 cm (6.7 x 2.9 x 0.9 inches)

