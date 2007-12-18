Electronic MP3 Players
MP3 players come in many different brands and with many different options, but all have a common purpose: Personal audio enjoyment. Learn more about top MP3 players, how they work and how online music technology works with them.
The humble MP3 contributed to the birth of the iPod and made widespread music piracy possible. Now it's taking a bow.
If you buy a new computer, you can download iTunes and transfer all your music downloads. Learn how to transfer iTunes to a new computer in this article.
You can use iTunes without an iPod and an iPod without iTunes. Learn whether you have to use iTunes with an iPod in this article.
After many years of lawsuits and haggling, Apple and Apple Corps finally resolved their differences, and on Nov. 16, 2010, The Beatles finally made their iTunes debut. What took them so long?
Tired of the battery in your MP3 player running down? Perhaps you could look at alternatives. Can you really use a methanol fuel cell to power an MP3 player?
By John Fuller
MP3 players are everywhere -- and for good reason. These portable devices are a convenient way to store and listen to music and to view photos and videos. In some cases, they're even crossed with other devices, like cell phones. Learn the latest on MP3 players.
By Kevin Bonsor , Jeff Tyson & Craig Freudenrich, Ph.D.