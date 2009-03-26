Home Theatre Projects

" " Make sure you know the right questions to ask before consulting a professional. See more tv evolution pictures. Jochen Sand/Thinkstock

It doesn’t take a genius to know that you want a home theater. But it might take a genius to help you figure out what to buy. The options for electronic equipment, the methods of content delivery, and the sources of information are overwhelmingly abundant and changing every day. It may be time to call a professional. A conversation with an expert could cost you as little as nothing and, at the most, a couple of hundred dollars for a consultation. In contrast, bypassing expert advice could cost you thousands, especially if you spend money on the wrong screen, sound system or even room construction.

Before you call a professional, ask yourself these questions. They are organized by the following categories: people, room and budget. Your answers will give you some perspective before you speak to a professional and help you feel more confident about the process. In the end, you’ll be on your way to making the best decision about your new home theater.