Home Theater Pictures

Home theaters come in all shapes and sizes. Above, music producer Jeremy Kipnis put $6 million into his personal home theater system, which seats three. See a THX-certified system next.
Advertisement
Onkyo offers the world's first THX-certified home theater systems. The home theater speakers on the next page are the size of a golf ball.
The Sony DAVIS10 speakers are about the size of a golf ball, giving consumers more options in terms of placement. On the next page, see a minimalist home theater.
If you're a minimalist and don't like to deal with lots of bulky speakers, the Sony HT-CT100 may be the package for you. Next, see a Blu-ray theater system.
The Panasonic SC-BT100 brings Blu-Ray to the home theater system market at a reasonable price. See another affordable system on the next page.
Advertisement
The SC-PT760 is Panasonic's mid-range home theater system, and it will probably benefit because of it. If you like music as well as movies, the next home theater system might be for you.
The Sony DAV HDX500/I BRAVIA home theater system sets out to impress music lovers as much as movie lovers. The next system will match your Xbox 360.
The Pioneer HTS-GS1 matches the style of the Xbox 360 and enhances sound during high-performance gaming. Connect your HDTV to the next system.
The Bose 3-2-1 Series III, built with graphite-grey casings, offers a high-end but compact system. It can connect to an HDTV and upscale any standard DVDs to 1080p. Next, see another home theater design.
All you need for a home theater is a large screen, great sound and high definition. See How Home Theater Works to learn more.
Advertisement