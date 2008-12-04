Home Theater Pictures

" " Kipnis Studios Home theaters come in all shapes and sizes. Above, music producer Jeremy Kipnis put $6 million into his personal home theater system, which seats three. See a THX-certified system next.

" " Onkyo Onkyo offers the world's first THX-certified home theater systems. The home theater speakers on the next page are the size of a golf ball.

" " Amazon.com The Sony DAVIS10 speakers are about the size of a golf ball, giving consumers more options in terms of placement. On the next page, see a minimalist home theater.

" " Amazon.com If you're a minimalist and don't like to deal with lots of bulky speakers, the Sony HT-CT100 may be the package for you. Next, see a Blu-ray theater system.

" " Amazon.com The Panasonic SC-BT100 brings Blu-Ray to the home theater system market at a reasonable price. See another affordable system on the next page.

" " Amazon.com The SC-PT760 is Panasonic's mid-range home theater system, and it will probably benefit because of it. If you like music as well as movies, the next home theater system might be for you.

" " Amazon.com The Sony DAV HDX500/I BRAVIA home theater system sets out to impress music lovers as much as movie lovers. The next system will match your Xbox 360.

" " Amazon.com The Pioneer HTS-GS1 matches the style of the Xbox 360 and enhances sound during high-performance gaming. Connect your HDTV to the next system.

" " Amazon.com The Bose 3-2-1 Series III, built with graphite-grey casings, offers a high-end but compact system. It can connect to an HDTV and upscale any standard DVDs to 1080p. Next, see another home theater design.

" " Sami Sarkis/Getty Images All you need for a home theater is a large screen, great sound and high definition. See How Home Theater Works to learn more.