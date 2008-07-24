HDTV Pictures

" " YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images HDTVs come in varying sizes and widths, such as this Samsung prototype LCD display at only 10mm thick. View a range of HDTV sizes on the next page.

YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images Sharp unveils the company's new LCD television sets, the 'Aquos R and D series', sized from 20 to 65 inches.

Mario Tama/Getty Images When the first HDTV sets hit the market in 1998, movie buffs and sports fans got pretty excited.

Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images Two men watch HDTV screens showing the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 at a Berlin radio and television shop.

HowStuffWorks HDTV provides a larger viewing area and digital surround sound, which means you can view movies in their original wide-screen format.

Junko Kimura/Getty Images A woman walks along the Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd.'s 150-inch Advanced High-Definition Plasma Display.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Panasonic workers set up some of the company's 103-inch high definition plasma televisions at the 2007 International Consumer Electronics Show.

Junko Kimura/Getty Images The 4th International Flat Panel Display Expo 2008 displayed new HDTV technologies.

KATSUMI KASAHARA/AFP/Getty Images Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi (L) sits in a chair watching an opera DVD on a high-definition television.

YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images A model displays Toshiba's new notebook computer 'Qosmio G30', the world's first full high-definition quality computer.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images A model for Japan's Sharp Corporation displays the new Internet AQUOS, which allows viewing of HDTV, Internet and broadband broadcasts.

An HDTV receiver is needed to view HDTV programming if your HDTV doesn't have a receiver built-in.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Attendees look at a wall showing 28 of Dish Network's 30 high definition television channels at the 2007 International Consumer Electronics Show.

Before you can watch your HDTV, you have to connect it to something that will give it a signal to display. (1) RCA connectors, (2) an RF connector and (3) an HDMI connector.

HD upconverters allow information stored on DVDs to be transmitted directly to an HDTV. They also take the lower screen resolution on most DVDs and "upconvert" the DVD to higher resolutions.

KIM JAE-HWAN/AFP/Getty Images South Korean children wearing special glasses watch a 3D image on an HDTV.

Sharp/Getty Images Lines of LCD TVs are seen at the Kameyama factory of Japan's electronics company.