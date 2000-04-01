How Ham Radio Works

SSB ), used for voice communications on the short-wave bands. On any scanner, you will hear local ham operators using repeaters in the frequency range of 144 to 148 MHz. Listen in on the Amateur Radio Frequency Bands (U.S.) via a radio scanner or a short-wave receiver. Be sure any short-wave receiver you buy is capable of receiving single sideband (), used for voice communications on the short-wave bands. On any scanner, you will hear local ham operators using repeaters in the frequency range of 144 to 148 MHz.

Read the information in the various links on the next page of this article.

Most important: Talk to a ham! We love to talk about experiences in amateur radio and are known for being important:We love to talk about experiences in amateur radio and are known for being "Elmers" (teachers) for those new to amateur radio. When you hear a ham's call sign on your receiver or scanner, look up the ham's call sign to find a way to contact that ham!

Who knows, maybe someday your next ham radio contact may be music entertainers such as Ronnie Milsap, Patty Loveless, or Joe Walsh -- they are all FCC-licensed amateur radio operators!

For more information on ham radio and related topics, check out the links below.

Advertisement

Related HowStuffWorks Articles

More Great Links

Photographs and assistance provided by the American Radio Relay League, Reed-AB4W, Bob-K4HA, and Gary-KN4AQ.