How Ham Radio Works

Getting Started with Ham Radio
- Listen in on the Amateur Radio Frequency Bands (U.S.) via a radio scanner or a short-wave receiver. Be sure any short-wave receiver you buy is capable of receiving single sideband (SSB), used for voice communications on the short-wave bands. On any scanner, you will hear local ham operators using repeaters in the frequency range of 144 to 148 MHz.
- Read the information in the various links on the next page of this article.
- Most important: Talk to a ham! We love to talk about experiences in amateur radio and are known for being "Elmers" (teachers) for those new to amateur radio. When you hear a ham's call sign on your receiver or scanner, look up the ham's call sign to find a way to contact that ham!
Who knows, maybe someday your next ham radio contact may be music entertainers such as Ronnie Milsap, Patty Loveless, or Joe Walsh -- they are all FCC-licensed amateur radio operators!
For more information on ham radio and related topics, check out the links below.
Advertisement
Related HowStuffWorks Articles
- How Radio Works
- How Radio Scanners Work
- How the Radio Spectrum Works
- How Bluetooth Works
- How Satellite Radio Works
- How Radar Works
- How Radar Detectors Work
- How does an EPIRB distress radio work?
- Do certain radio wave frequencies pose health risks?
- Why do you hear some radio stations better at night than in the day?
- Why do all FM radio stations end in an odd number?
More Great Links
Photographs and assistance provided by the American Radio Relay League, Reed-AB4W, Bob-K4HA, and Gary-KN4AQ.