Do car GPS devices cause accidents?

­Remember that parental standby, "If your friends jumped off a cliff, would you?" As it turns out, this is good advice to heed when you use a GPS device: If your GPS tells you to drive off a cliff, would you?

Since GPS navigation systems are now common, a contributing link between the devices and accidents has been identified. While the reasons are varied, it often boils down to humans being human.

One of the most common human errors when it comes to using a GPS device is overconfidence in how smart that navigation system is or isn't. Why plan when your GPS will tell you where to go? Well, GPS devices are fallible; they're made so by satellite communication errors and outdated or inaccurate maps. Even when maps are current, some mapping and navigation information doesn't take into account road types. With this type of software error, the road that may look like the shortest distance between Point A and Point B might actually be an unpaved private drive. If your GPS device doesn't recognize it as such, it could add the road to your route.

Because of these factors, drivers find themselves driving on unsafe terrain and into other hazards, such as artificial lakes or train tracks. The more confident you are in what your GPS device tells you, the less likely you are to notice something's wrong. Accident risk increases when drivers take their GPS device's instructions too literally: Warnings of "when possible, make a legal U-turn" send some veering into oncoming traffic.

Driver inattention and distraction also increase accident risk. Many of us have seen such drivers on the road: those who are having their morning cup of coffee, talking on the phone and reading the paper all while behind the wheel of their car. Sure, it's hard to eliminate all distractions while driving -- who isn't guilty of tuning to a better song? In a study conducted by the Network of Employers for Traffic Safety (NETS), spilling hot coffee on yourself and dropping something on the floor are the two most common driver distractions. But the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that driver distraction plays a role in 25 to 30 percent of the roughly 1.2 million car crashes in the United States each year [source: Stutts]. The greater number of devices in your car, from cell phones to GPS navigators to onboard entertainment systems, the greater the distraction possibilities. NETS also found that when GPS users mute the device they increase their distraction level -- without the voice commands, drivers spent more time looking at the screen than the road [source: Smart Motorist].

It's no doubt that in most cases GPS navigation systems can get you to your destination unharmed, especially if you do a little groundwork before hitting the road. Prep the device before taking off to avoid the distraction of adjusting it while driving -- that includes not only setting your start and end destinations but also adjusting settings. And minimize distraction by pulling over or relying on a passenger to make changes during the trip.

Consult a map and pay attention to the surroundings and road signs -- GPS may be convenient but it can't replace common sense. If things don't look right, they probably aren't.