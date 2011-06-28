How to Get Ringtones on Your Phone

A ringtone is the sound your phone makes when there's an incoming call. Ringtones are available in many different sounds. Although your phone comes with some ringtones, you can download additional ringtones directly from your mobile phone service provider or from one of the many Web sites that offer ringtones [source: Beck]. This requires your phone to be connected to the Internet via a wireless connection. There are different types of ringtones, including:

Music tones Your phone will play part of a tune each time it rings.

Voice tones You'll hear a recorded voice whenever there's an incoming call.

Sound tones You'll hear sound effects when the phone rings [source: You'll hear sound effects when the phone rings [source: ATT ].

Here's how to get ringtones offered by two of the most popular cell phone providers.

Verizon

Press on the Get It Now arrow, which also acts as the right navigational arrow on your handset. The Get It Now browser will open. Scroll down the list using the navigational arrow, until you see Get Tunes & Tones. Press OK. Select 1. Get Ringtones and press OK. Choose 1. Get New App and press OK. Choose True Tones and press OK. You're now connected to a list of available ringtones. VZW Tones Deluxe to download the tones to your phone [source: Selectto download the tones to your phone [source: Verizon ].

AT&T

Go to the AT&T AppCenter Home screen and choose Categories. Choose Ringtones, Ringback Tones, Games, Applications. Choose Ringtones. Filter to select the ringtone you want to download. Choose Get It and enter the information that you'll be asked for. Buy to download that ringtone for your phone [source: Chooseto download that ringtone for your phone [source: ATT ].

If you'd like to purchase ringtones from an online store, simply visit the online store and follow the instructions listed there.