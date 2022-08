How to Find the Right Headphones

Decide what you would like to hear . Do you want to be able to hear the noise of the world around you or do you want to pass through a silent world against the backdrop of your music? Where your headphones sit will affect how much noise comes in and whether the world will turn silent around you. In-ear headphones either sit inside the canal, blocking out the noise around you, or in the "bowl" that's just outside your ear canal, allowing you to hear what's going on in the world.