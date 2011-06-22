How to Decide Between a Smart Phone and Cell Phone

Many people become confused and frustrated when trying to decide whether to get a smart phone or a cell phone. The key to making the right decision is deciding what one will benefit you more. Here is an overview of both.

Cell phones are rather simple gadgets. Although some cell phones may offer extra features, such as instant messaging/texting, voice recording, Internet access or a camera [source: PCWorld ] a cell phone's main purpose is to allow you to talk to someone at anytime. If that's basically what you need, then stick to a cell phone and don't opt for more expensive gadgetry that you don't need.

Smart phones are a whole new type of gadget that is loaded with all sorts of features. The average smart phone is a mobile phone, Web browser and computer with a keyboard. Smart phones have many different features, including video chat, touch screen display, GPS, Internet access and sometimes a built in high definition camera [source: Hosch ].

Cell phones with a Personal Digital Assistant ( PDA ) combination are more affordable to purchase and maintain. If you have a cell phone that you're basically happy with, you may want to consider purchasing a separate Personal Digital Assistant. These gadgets are digital organizers with a calendar for storing all sorts of important data, including appointments.

Cell phones are smaller than smart phones, and are therefore easier to carry around.

Smart phones are a combination phone, computer, Web browser, camera, GPS and more. Therefore, if you lose your smart phone, you lose everything.

Smart phones have more advanced capabilities than cell phones.

Smart phones are a Personal Digital Assistant and a cell phone in one machine [source: Martin ].

After considering all the features of each device, consider what one suits your needs and personality best.

