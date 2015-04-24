How Dash Headphones Work

Music is many things to many people: art, inspiration, expression. For athletes and exercisers, good tunes can also be an important motivation tool. Whether it's the skull-rattling, heavy Metallica stuff that gets you going or the dulcet, yacht-rock offerings of bands like Hall & Oates, a good soundtrack can extend and enhance a workout. For a minute or two there, you might even forget that you're pounding the treadmill like a hamster in a wheel or participating in some strange lifting and grunting routine that certainly should be considered a form of torture under international law.
Of course, every exerciser marches to the beat of his or her own drum. Perhaps the mix of top 40 and Euro lounge music that many gym operators seem to enjoy just doesn't get the job done for you. As personal music devices seem to become increasingly smaller, it's never been easier to be your own DJ during a session on the stair-climber or a run in the park. There's just one pesky thing that seems to be getting in the way: wires. Headphone wires seem to have a knack for being too long, too short or simply unable to remain untangled.
The good news is that the wires may be on their way out. Dash headphones are wireless earbuds expected to hit the market in late 2015 that not only let users listen to music without any messy wires or heavy equipment, but also keep track of workouts while doing it. The minicomputer devices are primarily intended to enhance workouts, by giving users the ability to operate the headphones with predetermined physical cues. Eventually, they also may become a sort of personal assistant that handles a variety of day-to-day tasks. All for just under $300.