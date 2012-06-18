How the Dropbox Mobile App Works

" " Dropbox on Android? It goes a little something like this. image courtesy Dropbox

You can fire up the Dropbox mobile app on several mobile platforms, including iPhone, iPad, Android and BlackBerry. Plus, the company plans to roll out the app to even more phones and tablets in the future.

When you use Dropbox on a mobile device, the data will keep syncing to it until you fill either the free space available on the phone or the available space in your Dropbox account -- whichever comes first. You can also mark files as favorites to ensure easy access both online and off. And if you're worried about security, don't fret. You can set a pass code on your mobile device's Dropbox account.

Advertisement

Of course, Dropbox isn't the only player in the cloud computing, file-hosting game. Apple's iCloud, for instance allows iPhone and iPad users to access music, photos, calendars, contacts and documents across multiple platforms. It also provides free use of up to 5 GB of storage space (iTunes media and books don't count). Beyond that, you can expect to pay $20 per year for 10 GB, $40 per year for 20 GB and $100 per year for 50 GB [source: Ionescu].

Another little tech company you may have heard of, Google, offers Google Drive. Like its competitors, the service offers 5 GB in free storage space. Beyond that point, expect to pay $2.49 per month for 25 GB of space and $4.99 per month for 100 GB of space in 2012. The pay scale goes all the way up to $799.99 a month for a whopping 16 TB of cloudy storage space.

Finally, there's Amazon Cloud Drive, which unsurprisingly offers -- you guessed it -- 5 GB of free storage space. Beyond that, you can shell out $20 a year for 20 GB of storage space, $50 for 50 GB and so forth. The maximum 1,000 GB runs $1,000 a year. If you're using the free version, MP3s that you purchase through Amazon.com don't count toward your 5-GB limit. Plus, all paid options feature unlimited storage space for music. So if you have 80 GB of music you want to store on the cloud, you need only purchase the 20-GB package.

Of course, all of these details are likely to change as these digital titans continue to wage war for your cloud business. Whoever wins out in the end, one thing is certain: More and more of your "stuff" is nothing more than a ghost in a distant machine.