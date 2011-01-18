How to Find Good Photography Classes

Most of us enjoy taking photographs at important events or when we're having fun with friends and family. But for some, photography is more than just a way of recording great memories -- it's an avocation, a job and even an art form.

While snapping pictures is a lot of fun, learning how to do more sophisticated photography can be intimidating for beginners. There's a lot to learn about camera equipment, the proper settings to use and lighting, among other things. That's why photography classes are a great way to take your skills to the next level.

Photography classes can cover just about every subject. Whether you're just interested in sharpening your general knowledge or you want to shoot something more specific, like a wedding, the right course can get you on your way to taking fantastic photos.

These classes are offered at local colleges and universities, community centers, adult learning annexes, camera stores and through city programs. Classes can range from one day a week to intensive 20-hour programs. It all depends on your level of commitment and how proficient you'd like to become. Additionally, the classes will usually tell you what kind of camera you need to bring, whether it's a digital point-and-shoot or a more complex single lens reflex camera with manual settings.

There are lots of ways to find great photography classes. Besides searching online, you can check with your local schools for extension courses, or look into whether your city offers courses, often through its parks and recreation department.

In this article, we'll learn the ins and outs of finding good photography classes. We'll also learn how the Internet can be used to sharpen your picture-taking knowledge.