How Speakers Work

Making Sound: Diaphragm
A driver produces sound waves by rapidly vibrating a flexible cone, or diaphragm.
- The cone, usually made of paper, plastic or metal, is attached on the wide end to the suspension.
- The suspension, or surround, is a rim of flexible material that allows the cone to move, and is attached to the driver's metal frame, called the basket.
- The narrow end of the cone is connected to the voice coil.
- The coil is attached to the basket by the spider, a ring of flexible material. The spider holds the coil in position, but allows it to move freely back and forth.
Some drivers have a dome instead of a cone. A dome is just a diaphragm that extends out instead of tapering in.
