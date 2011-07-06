How to Understand Stereo Speaker Parts

"Stereo" is a shortened version of the phrase "stereophonic sound system," which refers to sound recording equipment that uses at least two separate microphones and separate speakers in the production of recordings. The different sounds and instruments are recorded on separate tracks and separate speakers are utilized [source: Britannica].
Let us now define and explain each key component.
- Spider The spider is a flexible ring that keeps the voice coil in place. It also secures the back of the speaker cone to the frame, all the while allowing the voice coil and cone to continue vibrating freely.
- Diaphragm The diaphragm is the surface where the sound radiates from. If you have a woofer speaker, the diaphragm is the speaker cone. If you have a tweeter speaker, the diaphragm is dome shaped.
- Voice coil The voice coil is a small coil of wire that creates a magnetic field. This magnetic field varies depending on the amplified sound being sent to the speaker. The voice coil works with various parts of the speaker, including the stationary magnet. In order to produce sound, the voice coil coverts the electrical signals into mechanical energy. Using a heat-resistant voice coil will extend the speaker's life.
- Voice coil former This is some sort of heat-resistant material that the voice coil is wrapped around.
- Stationary magnet This is a magnet that provides a stationary magnetic field, which helps the voice coil create sound.
- Dust cap This is a cover on the center of the speaker's cone. It protects the cone by keeping dirt out [source: Crutchfield]. //]]]]> ]]>