How Digital Clocks Work

The best way to understand the different components of a digital clock and how they work together is to actually walk through the steps of building your own clock. Here we will build just the "seconds" part of the clock, but you can easily extend things to build a complete clock with hours, minutes and seconds. To understand these steps, you will need to have read How Boolean Logic Works and How Electronic Gates Work. In particular, the electronic gates article introduces you to TTL chips, breadboards and power supplies. If you have already played around with gates as described in that article, then the description here will make a lot more sense.

The first thing we need is a power supply. We built one in the electronic gates article. That time, we used a standard wall transformer that produced DC (direct current) power and then regulated it to 5 volts using a 7805. For our clock, we want to do things slightly differently because we are going to extract our 60-Hz timebase from the power line. That means that we want an AC rather than a DC transformer, and we will use a part called a bridge rectifier to convert the AC to DC. Therefore, we need the following parts for our power supply:

12-volt AC transformer (Jameco part #115602)

Bridge rectifier (Jameco part #103018)

7805 5-volt regulator (TO-220 case) (Jameco part #51262)

Two 470-microfarad electrolytic capacitors (Jameco part #93817)

5.1-volt zener diode (Jameco part #36097)

1-K-ohm resistor (Jameco part #29663)

A few notes on the parts used: